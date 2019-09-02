As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Bank Of Hawaii Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Decreased by $561,088 as Share Value Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 881,127 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 22,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $334.03 million for 15.46 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $201.90M for 21.26 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,986 shares to 238,006 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

