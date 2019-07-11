As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted by $3.69 Million Its Position; Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Its Amerisafe (AMSF) Position by $623,394 as Shares Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.19. About 591,458 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 10,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,018 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 26,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 19,096 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 9.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C had sold 319 shares worth $54,806 on Wednesday, February 13. Bowman William R sold $150,341 worth of stock or 875 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 24,840 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs Inc has invested 0.15% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.31% or 200,858 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The California-based Fdx Inc has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 3,067 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason has invested 0.93% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Utah Retirement holds 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 24,307 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 31 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 596,840 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,412 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 4,702 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 211,725 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 14,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP invested in 21,690 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 200 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 45,831 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 659,903 shares. Moreover, Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj has 0.57% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 70,319 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 211,858 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 96,826 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,318 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Sg Americas Securities reported 9,075 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares to 11,666 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.37 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.