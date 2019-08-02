As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.24 Million; Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.86 Million; Stock Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 51,511 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $172.86. About 2.03 million shares traded or 111.09% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of stock. Bowman William R had sold 875 shares worth $150,341.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 75,289 shares to 335,193 shares, valued at $34.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

