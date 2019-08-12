As Parker Hannifin (PH) Shares Declined, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stock Rose, Phocas Financial Has Boosted Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 62,125 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 64,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 450,893 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 195,898 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec’s (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alarm.com Now Sees Double-Digit Growth in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku (ROKU) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 bln Occidental buyout – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BMC (BMCH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

