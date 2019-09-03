As Parker Hannifin (PH) Share Value Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Holding by $3.69 Million; As Bt Group Plc (BT) Stock Price Declined, Bonness Enterprises Lifted Holding by $620,200

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 2.05 million shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL WITH CWU, FOR TEAM MEMBERS, WHICH WILL SEE A 3% INCREASE BOTH THIS YEAR AND IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – FUTURE PENSION BENEFITS FOR ACTIVE BT PENSION SCHEME MEMBERS TO MOVE TO AN ENHANCED DEFINED CONTRIBUTION SCHEME; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Adjusted Ebitda of GBP7.3B-GBP7.4B; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BRINGS TOGETHER BUSINESS AND PUBLIC SECTOR AND WHOLESALE AND VENTURES BUSINESSES; 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.55P, GIVING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 15.4P, UNCHANGED FROM 2016/17; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- NEW RULES WILL INCLUDE STRICTER REQUIREMENTS ON OPENREACH TO REPAIR FAULTS AND INSTALL NEW BROADBAND LINES MORE QUICKLY; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREES W/ COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION FOR HYBRID SCHEME; 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 03/05/2018 – CyNic Fildes: Exclusive: BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 485,160 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares to 248,008 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,871 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 135,341 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 639,799 shares. 300 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 132,696 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Co holds 5,649 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Beutel Goodman And Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Charter Trust owns 7,440 shares. British Columbia, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 64,518 shares. New England Research & Mgmt holds 0.49% or 4,235 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Investments Inc owns 2,770 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).