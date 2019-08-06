As Parker Hannifin (PH) Share Price Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $464,778; As Flowserve (FLS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Its Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.02 million shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 2,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 13,451 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 10,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.89. About 419,773 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 90 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 42,248 shares. Davidson Invest accumulated 340,137 shares. Cibc Ww owns 7,022 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Valley National Advisers holds 4,905 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Inv holds 35,690 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 177,301 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,209 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 36,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 28,927 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Ltd Liability has 97,311 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 747,292 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,005 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 52,000 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 132,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity. The insider Bowman William R sold $150,341. $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by OBOURN CANDY M.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 124,997 shares to 134,791 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core (IJR) by 74,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,652 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

