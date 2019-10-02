As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake; As Air Lease (AL) Stock Value Rose, Basswood Capital Management Boosted by $4.63 Million Its Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 112,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 99,667 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 56,644 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63 million, up from 36,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.48. About 291,359 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,379 shares to 124,971 shares, valued at $26.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,030 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 280,307 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,168 shares. Apriem holds 1,573 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 375 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 814,295 shares. Bartlett Communication Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cls Invs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 23 shares. 450 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Burney has invested 0.45% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP reported 5,400 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.05% stake. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc reported 0.24% stake. Tci Wealth accumulated 15 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 39,600 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29,923 shares to 164,405 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemung Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 78,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,930 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 57,060 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.17% or 8,700 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 564 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 305 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,636 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr accumulated 8,287 shares. Permanens Capital Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 961,191 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 5,593 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Lc owns 79,100 shares. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1.11 million shares. Bb&T Corp has 19,819 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

