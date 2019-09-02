As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Valuation Declined, Rampart Investment Management Company Raised by $825,588 Its Holding; Nokota Management LP Has Cut Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $13.50 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.98 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 377.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 6,108 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 881,127 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.22 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares to 88,478 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).