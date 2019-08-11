As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Valuation Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Upped Stake by $3.69 Million; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 450,893 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,902 shares to 257,290 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assocs invested in 82,289 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.71% or 9,373 shares. Cap World holds 76.78 million shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 232,705 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Com invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 385 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability reported 402,536 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Company has 444,109 shares. Family Capital accumulated 56,092 shares. First Bankshares Communications Of Newtown stated it has 10,354 shares. 2.84M are owned by Hl Svcs Ltd Liability. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability invested in 86,716 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.31M shares. Zuckerman Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2,571 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares to 339,025 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

