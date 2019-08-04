As Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Share Value Declined, Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; Yorktown Management & Research Co Increases Holding in Citigroup (C)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 49,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 50,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 981,795 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Invest Management Inc holds 0.58% or 12,117 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. 30.84M are held by Jpmorgan Chase. 526,772 are held by Overbrook. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.72% stake. Pitcairn Com holds 24,179 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The New York-based Capstone Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,160 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 36,539 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4.82M shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Tru invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bbr Prtn Ltd owns 45,606 shares. Blb&B Advsr owns 4,182 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,879 shares. Hartford has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 310,712 shares. Paragon Limited Com owns 26 shares. Covington Capital, a California-based fund reported 700 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 6,700 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bb&T has invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 21,082 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 135,341 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 527,019 shares. 2,865 are held by Brinker. Private Advsrs Inc owns 3,727 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,528 shares.

