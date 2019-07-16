As Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Market Value Declined, Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; First National Trust Co Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $359,785

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 49,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 50,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.76. About 750,837 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 1,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,876 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 7,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:PH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Shares for $150,178 were sold by OBOURN CANDY M. $54,806 worth of stock was sold by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares to 35,988 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Jag Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 9,382 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.07% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.21% or 12,035 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 757,985 are held by Lazard Asset Limited. 7,600 are owned by Fruth Inv. Da Davidson & has 8,231 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,837 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 18,093 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 2,271 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 6,076 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.03% or 266 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 47,680 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 10,349 shares to 49,621 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 24,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins has 25,802 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 12,047 shares. Sandler Cap Management has 44,000 shares. Paloma Management holds 4,525 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa holds 4,548 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital LP has invested 1.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 246,985 shares. Davis R M holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,883 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 1,303 shares. Trust Investment Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,545 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc accumulated 43,759 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 45,113 shares. 110,370 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 43,586 shares. Chilton Llc holds 4.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 541,523 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.