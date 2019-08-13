As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Valuation Rose, Cutler Capital Management Increased Stake by $335,120; As Regal Beloit (RBC) Market Value Declined, Zebra Capital Management Lowered Position by $352,026

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 3,385 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 3,040 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 7,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 409,611 shares traded or 59.79% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Zpr Invest Management has invested 2% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 396,177 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 40,200 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 14,757 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Jupiter Asset Management Limited owns 0.6% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 227,638 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 520,056 are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% or 11,225 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 106,621 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 61,168 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Huge Run Already In 2019, RBC Sees Further Upside For Snapchat’s Stock – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “REGAL-BELOIT (RBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Regal Beloit (RBC) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares to 42,957 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Parke Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PKBK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split And Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” published on April 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

