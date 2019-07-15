As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Share Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Autus Asset Management Llc

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 135,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 5,826 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 430.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 63,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 14,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 5.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Square Crypto selects former Google director as its first hire – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “157 – AECOM – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 77,770 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 14,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 10,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 6,466 shares. Blackrock holds 342,604 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.91% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2,799 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 9,594 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 10,597 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 46,796 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $100,335 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider KRIPITZ JEFFREY H sold $58,800.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie SWOT Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.