As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Share Price Rose, Cutler Capital Management Boosted Holding; Sonoco Products (SON) Valuation Rose While Enterprise Financial Services Raised by $875,045 Its Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 20,301 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 17077.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,429 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 486,192 shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 159,140 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 298,413 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited invested in 44,851 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications holds 5,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc owns 0.04% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 6,125 shares. 7,314 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.06% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 2.01 million shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company reported 3,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Research invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Us National Bank De owns 54,397 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Wharton Business Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,925 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 1.32M shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.19% or 45,303 shares. 199,256 were accumulated by Gru.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 10,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0% or 55,944 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 116,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,960 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 30,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Co holds 161,823 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 77,770 shares. Moreover, Rbf Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 122,650 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates, California-based fund reported 339 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pnc Finance Service Gp invested in 0.01% or 371,933 shares. Vanguard reported 340,134 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio.