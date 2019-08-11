As Park Natl (PRK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Park Circle Co Upped Position; Orbimed Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.68 Million

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 29,017 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 447,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.44M, up from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr stated it has 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 3,867 are held by Hemenway Ltd Liability. Tokio Marine Asset holds 1,014 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 62,940 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 8,674 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 21,300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 624,534 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Liberty Capital Mngmt has 2.7% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cap City Trust Fl has invested 1.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Caledonia Public Ltd Co reported 11.69% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 32,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept invested in 2,973 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141,200 shares to 787,300 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.