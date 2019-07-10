As Park Natl (PRK) Stock Price Declined, Park Circle Co Upped by $470,000 Its Position; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Decreased Visa Cl A (V) Holding as Valuation Rose

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.86. About 30,568 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $179.12. About 3.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,550 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. 29,669 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Tcw Gru invested in 2.00M shares. Weybosset Research & Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,843 shares. Bankshares invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,660 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 536,212 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kcm Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 112,690 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corporation reported 83,041 shares. 382,032 were reported by Crawford Investment Counsel. Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 2.46% or 66,006 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2,809 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amp Limited has invested 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).