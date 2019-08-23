As Park Natl (PRK) Share Price Declined, Holder Park Circle Co Raised Its Position; Apis Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Kemet (KEM) as Valuation Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 1.08M shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 31,805 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Park National Corporation appoints David Trautman as Chairman and Matthew Miller as President – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carolina Alliance Bank joins Park National organization – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park National Corporation to add Judd and Ramser to board of directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Bank announces plan to welcome NewDominion Bank into organization in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2018.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KEMET Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Announces Initiating Quarterly Dividend Program NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kemet Corp (KEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kemet Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.