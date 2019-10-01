As Park National (PRK) Shares Declined, Park National Has Upped Position; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Blue Fin Capital Has Lifted Holding by $305,204

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Park National Corp increased its stake in Park National Corporation (PRK) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 23,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.55M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Park National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.81. About shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability holds 75,705 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Notis reported 6,215 shares. Intersect Lc owns 7,146 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co has 2,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,760 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Asset Mngmt One Co reported 312,130 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Washington has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spinnaker has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Neuberger Berman Ltd reported 222,942 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 14 shares. Argent Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,190 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 82,600 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

