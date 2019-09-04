As Park Electrochemical (PKE) Shares Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Cut by $815,475 Its Stake; Amerco (UHAL) Valuation Rose While Bruce & Co Lowered Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 54,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The institutional investor held 691,112 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 745,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 122,024 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $351.98. About 57,109 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 30,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $176.50 million for 9.69 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 4,361 shares. Parametrica Ltd stated it has 0.92% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 20,118 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 9,237 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Boston Prtn accumulated 8,140 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.82% or 178,495 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.07% stake. Amer Int Gp reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,588 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP owns 40,728 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 50,725 shares to 450,725 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 21,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 25,648 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 20,385 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 58,953 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 29,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 18,660 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 47 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,730 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 27,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 59,558 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Heartland Advsr invested 0.8% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).