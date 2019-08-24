As Park Electrochemical (PKE) Market Value Rose, Raging Capital Management Boosted Position; Bourgeon Capital Management Raised Stake in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) as Shares Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 98,508 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 20,385 shares. Groesbeck Mgmt Corp Nj accumulated 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company reported 12,526 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 63,422 shares. 131,500 were reported by Teton Advsrs Incorporated. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0.01% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Heartland Advsr Inc holds 691,112 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). 1,804 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,730 shares. 118,519 are held by Invesco Limited. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) or 108,180 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0.01% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares to 70,150 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 43,477 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 457,932 shares. 102,963 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 15,250 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adirondack holds 3,120 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock Corp holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 125,115 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 0.01% or 606 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ws Mngmt Lllp owns 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 142,159 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 1.49% or 207,499 shares. Wasatch Inc holds 111,949 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 11,133 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

