As Park Electrochemical Com (PKE) Share Price Declined, Gabelli Funds Has Cut Stake by $5.09 Million; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp Com (PKE) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 339,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 349,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 86,957 shares traded. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has declined 0.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 402,985 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 159,185 shares to 516,685 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 327,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp Com (NYSE:AIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 47 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,282 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 36,600 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 58,953 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 259,313 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 551 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 292,126 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Invesco reported 118,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 12,526 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 826,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 20,385 are held by Barclays Plc. Citigroup Incorporated owns 11,158 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 19,241 shares.

