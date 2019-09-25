As Par Technology (PAR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Trimmed Holding; Blackhill Capital Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding by $963,000; Stock Value Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 64,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 307,074 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, down from 371,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 16,506 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Rev $55.5M; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 1.00M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legal General Gp Plc owns 10.59 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 31,695 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.1% or 17,729 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Management holds 25,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Smith Moore & invested in 20,502 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 250 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 49,340 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,157 shares. Moreover, White Pine Lc has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Welch Grp Ltd Co, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,381 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh accumulated 2.09M shares. Hills Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infra Co Llc by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.59, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PAR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 6.85 million shares or 20.28% more from 5.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 829,679 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1,302 shares. 500 were accumulated by First Manhattan. State Street accumulated 217,524 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% stake. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 199,719 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) reported 857 shares. Moreover, Eam Limited Liability Co has 0.59% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 85,028 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 50,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 2,000 shares. Nantahala Mngmt Limited reported 600,299 shares stake. Thb Asset reported 594,221 shares.