As Par Technology (PAR) Market Valuation Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Stake; Intrust Bank Na Has Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $738,530; Market Valuation Rose

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 864,587 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 13,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 694,526 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 707,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 199,579 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold PAR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Gru reported 7,257 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 45,948 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Rhumbline Advisers has 14,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 398,179 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York reported 5,871 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 732,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 2,777 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Bamco reported 268,011 shares. Regions reported 379 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability stated it has 1,889 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested in 4,671 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.