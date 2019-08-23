As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised by $1.28 Million Its Stake; Rpm International (RPM) Holding Maintained by Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 180,687 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 410,050 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 34,399 shares. Victory Mngmt invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 14,172 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 14.15 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Benedict Inc reported 18,227 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 12,030 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Zweig, Alabama-based fund reported 77,812 shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 6,612 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.02% or 29,345 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 1,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 3,911 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 94,529 shares in its portfolio. 228,654 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership.

