As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Value Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted by $2.77 Million Its Holding; As Mmm (3M Company) (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $795,915

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 301,756 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mmm (3M Company) (MMM) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,398 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 50,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mmm (3M Company) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 3.02M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares to 15,875 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.