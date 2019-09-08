As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Upped Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holds Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.26M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca invested 1.62% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). M&R Capital holds 13,395 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 8,307 shares. National Asset Management holds 5,505 shares. Moreover, Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 970,433 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Parkside Commercial Bank And accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.19% or 518,019 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.37% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amer Intl Grp accumulated 320,573 shares. Columbia Asset owns 14,951 shares. Moreover, New Vernon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

