As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Price Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lifted Its Position; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Community Bank Of Raymore

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.09% or 63,690 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martin Commerce Tn owns 37,262 shares. 65,057 are held by Lucas Cap Mngmt. Argi Inv Limited Liability Co reported 112,834 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 13,271 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 510,450 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,528 shares. Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 4.03M shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.72% or 207,307 shares in its portfolio. 1.25M were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 872,821 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nexus Inv Management Incorporated holds 17,000 shares.

