As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped by $2.77 Million Its Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Holds Holding in Sonoco Prods Co (SON)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 72,884 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 279,798 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, up from 266,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 77,640 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sonoco Products Company: Expensive Compared To Peers – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Buying The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) For Its 5.4% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,778 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 279,798 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 11,319 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 170,302 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 74,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Inc stated it has 0.13% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Credit Suisse Ag owns 515,039 shares. Regions holds 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 5,220 shares. Sigma Planning reported 4,389 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 43,430 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 150,753 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Fincl Counselors reported 139,391 shares stake.