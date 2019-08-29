As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Boosted by $1.28 Million Its Position; Aviva Plc Increases Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 747,662 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.71M, up from 744,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 196,069 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 168,618 shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 50,105 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,687 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 23,804 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 383,915 shares. Duff And Phelps Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hudock Capital Gru Llc accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Corp invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 267,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 4,458 shares. Strs Ohio reported 588,706 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Healthcor Management Limited Partnership invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bank Of Nova Scotia has 55,315 shares.