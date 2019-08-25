As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Value Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Raised by $2.77 Million Its Stake; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Position in Home Depot (HD) Trimmed by $589,808

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 926,956 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.87 million, down from 930,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 225,596 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,603 shares to 33,850 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,097 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sather Gru Inc stated it has 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pitcairn reported 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whitnell And stated it has 14,451 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Prtn LP has invested 2.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.36% or 15,816 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability has 3,712 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 642 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 300,526 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.43% or 6,465 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi reported 1.21% stake.