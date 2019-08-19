As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Value Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Stake; Shufro Rose & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Ingredion (INGR)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 309,807 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Plant Based Products Gain Momentum – from food to wellness (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares to 53,372 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 68,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,540 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com owns 185 shares. National Pension invested in 1,838 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 482,960 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser holds 0% or 35,457 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 300,930 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Legal & General Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 513,769 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.04% stake. Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 326,707 shares. 333,430 are held by Morgan Stanley. Sei Invs owns 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 26,202 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 34,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.09% stake. M&R Cap Management Inc accumulated 1,722 shares.