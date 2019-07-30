As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Value Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Position by $2.77 Million; As Lubys (LUB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Decreased Stake

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05M market cap company. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is down 48.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 141,301 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 566,851 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Tower Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 5,298 shares. 10,500 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,344 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 285,184 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 153 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 2.19M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 1 shares. Hodges Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 195,800 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 13,510 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 1.05M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0% or 25,076 shares. First Manhattan reported 27,520 shares stake.

