As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Valuation Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased by $3.48 Million Its Stake; As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Share Price Rose, Redmile Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 204,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 657,848 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 453,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 292,327 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hawaii officially down to one refinery – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on December 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on IES Acquisition Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Elanco Announces Acquisition of Prevtec Microbia Swine Vaccine Company – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,001 shares to 202,752 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, ARRY, DECK, NSP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Could Be the Next Biotech Buyouts – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE to Buy ARRY, RHHBY, MRK, AZN Drugs Get Regulatory Nod – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) on Behalf of Array Shareholders and Encourages Array Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $115,998 activity.