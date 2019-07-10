As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $606,968; As Carpenter Technology (CRS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered by $12.68 Million Its Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 35,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,591 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46,000, down from 38,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 32,491 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 281,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,703 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 476,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 36,554 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 19/04/2018 – SCRIPTATION – CLOSED ITS SERIES B FINANCING ROUND LED BY ROB MORROW, RUSSELL CARPENTER AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 13/04/2018 – Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17,728 shares to 35,558 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 23,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,401 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PARR’s profit will be $18.42 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 184.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.54M for 12.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In invested in 0.02% or 8,606 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 11,929 shares. Preferred Lc holds 0.01% or 410 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% or 17,930 shares in its portfolio. Captrust holds 0% or 1 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 7,260 shares. King Luther Mgmt has 52,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 12,940 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Art Advsr holds 0.07% or 25,400 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 3.95 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Management reported 97,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 81,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties by 180,257 shares to 715,876 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings by 28,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).