As Par Pacific Hold (PARR) Shares Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Raised Its Stake by $434,350; Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Market Value Declined While Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed by $2.93 Million Its Holding

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Par Pacific Hold (PARR) by 223.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 36,978 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, up from 11,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Par Pacific Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 83,000 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 13/03/2018 Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Street (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 554,428 shares to 120,685 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 54,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,956 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

