As Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Valuation Declined, Holder Litespeed Management Has Boosted Its Position; Grace & White Has Lifted Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Holding by $2.00 Million

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 904,332 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 380,821 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.43% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). St Johns Limited owns 1,150 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 8,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,102 shares. Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 7,358 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 4,027 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 15,627 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc has 15,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Arizona State Retirement invested in 16,161 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Litespeed reported 195,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 57,117 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 448,113 are owned by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. Principal Financial Group holds 854,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 43,851 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co reported 66,370 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, New York-based fund reported 187,198 shares. 312,983 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Invesco Ltd owns 2.62 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 69,265 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 45,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 468,023 shares in its portfolio.