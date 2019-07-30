As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 739,310 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 558,005 shares traded or 80.83% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,117 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Holding accumulated 80,000 shares or 4.97% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 23 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 429,667 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 41,467 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Co invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 8,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cim Mangement stated it has 7,358 shares. Swiss Bank holds 43,200 shares. Bares Mngmt Inc invested in 2.79% or 1.87 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,827 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.39 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 74,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

