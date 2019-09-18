As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Litespeed Management Trimmed by $3.08 Million Its Holding; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Srb Has Lowered Stake by $302,210 as Valuation Rose

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 542,566 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 36.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 6,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 17,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 4.52 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73M for 72.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

