As Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Litespeed Management Upped by $301,600 Its Position; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Hyman Charles D Has Raised by $587,052 Its Stake

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 708,238 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 91,521 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 88,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 3.18 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 412,241 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,276 shares. Fil owns 1.27M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 4,034 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 6,575 shares in its portfolio. 196,348 were reported by Morgan Stanley. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Carroll Assocs reported 100 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 50,972 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hibbett Sports, Papa John’s International, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Papa John’s Stock Gained 21% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s: More Bad News Makes The Share Price Interesting Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.