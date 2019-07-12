As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Raised Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 229,988 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company's stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 449,084 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 43,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd has invested 2.82% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 119,330 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 42,932 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 2.32M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Osterweis Capital Mgmt owns 311,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 175,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 28 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 255,670 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,878 shares stake. Cannell Limited Liability reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11,100 shares to 10,730 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,830 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

date 2019-07-12

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. $14.54 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, June 11. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock or 4.79 million shares.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99 million for 51.90 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).



Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garnet Equity Holding has invested 4.97% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 339,613 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Lc reported 79,049 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 422,174 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 8,894 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 3,765 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Springowl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,287 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Maverick Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 390,980 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 16,161 shares. Covington holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 175 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tiaa Cref Management Lc accumulated 46,075 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.