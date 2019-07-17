As Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Stock Rose, Litespeed Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Taylor Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Mbia (MBI) as Share Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 347,092 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 410,904 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

