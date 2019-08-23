As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Springowl Associates Lowered Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.89 Million

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 516,316 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 7.11M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De accumulated 0.44% or 16,982 shares. Ci Invests owns 799,500 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 128,568 shares. Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.89 million shares or 9.81% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 6.77 million shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company has 31,877 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc has 1.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 293,100 shares. Btr Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Selway Asset Mngmt holds 47,215 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc stated it has 715,887 shares. Loudon Management Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,530 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 126,024 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.55M shares. First Eagle Inv reported 27.91 million shares or 3.29% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2,600 shares. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.04% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Diligent Limited Liability Com has 16,990 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 2,102 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.95% or 82,739 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0.08% or 475,754 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,002 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.34% or 3,765 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.05% or 455,790 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Fund Sa has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Barclays Plc holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 57,703 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has 20,214 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.