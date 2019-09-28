As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Price Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.67 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $590,640

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 34,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 37,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47M shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,648 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 96,350 shares to 201,850 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 6,544 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.14% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 6 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 888,874 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 33,866 shares. 6,700 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Cwm Limited Liability Com has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.74% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications Ltd owns 9,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested in 48,678 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 60,147 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,416 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).