As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Declined, Litespeed Management Has Cut Stake by $3.08 Million; Meridian Management Co Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 540,402 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,003 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 18,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 1.87 million are held by Bares Mngmt Inc. 39,225 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Limited Co. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Covington Capital Mngmt has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Macquarie Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 346,369 shares. Counselors holds 25,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 352,934 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Co reported 0.1% stake. Maverick Capital invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 50,100 shares. Principal Gru holds 97,621 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Papa John’s International, Caleres, and Standex International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Papa John’s Deal With Shaq Is No Easy Layup – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Papa John’s (PZZA) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OSN, SHOS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.