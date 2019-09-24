As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Shares Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised by $1.19 Million Its Stake; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Provident Trust Co Has Decreased Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 106,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 79,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 178,214 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 10.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 300,527 shares to 320,187 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Impinj Inc by 177,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,514 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 58,379 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $228.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 232,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

