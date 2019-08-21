As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Shares Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Its Stake; Lauder Estee Cos. (EL) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Stake

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 539,288 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos. (EL) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,810 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79B, down from 11,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 1.13M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Liquide Sa by 410 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $483.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in N Shs by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Fght Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 96 shares. Century invested in 2.34M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.12% or 1.23 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 23,830 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Tru Advsr LP owns 79,559 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,101 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 9,253 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,975 shares in its portfolio. 2.82M are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 35,570 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 11,097 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 15,282 shares. 202 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Hl Services Lc accumulated 4,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 66,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 892,131 were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 5,827 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 23,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Gru Inc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 70,193 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,487 shares. 8,644 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corp. Lpl Fincl Lc has 11,540 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares to 268,784 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).