As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Litespeed Management Lowered Position by $3.08 Million; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Carmax (KMX) Position by $14.91 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 727,826 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.67 million shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CarMax hiring 32 new Sacramento workers, growing inventory – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Lc stated it has 14,633 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 423,563 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 575,405 shares. Park Circle Co has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Utd Automobile Association holds 53,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 11,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.01% or 3,029 shares. Citigroup accumulated 49,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 233 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 51,636 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 393,063 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 36,768 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 46,241 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.68M shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.24M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0% or 33,866 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company owns 39,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 14,326 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 113,298 shares stake. Oz Management Limited Partnership reported 66,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 818 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP holds 61,345 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 38,300 shares. Ls Investment Advsr accumulated 1,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset reported 9,500 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 80,026 shares. 5,950 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Morgan Stanley invested in 247,146 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 7,701 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s Continues To Disappoint The Public – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Papa John’s Stock Dropped 10% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s how much Papa Johnâ€™s will pay former CEO Steve Ritchie – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 09, 2019.