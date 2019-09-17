As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Share Price Declined, Litespeed Management Trimmed Stake; Air Prods And Chems (APD) Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Has Cut Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Value Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 242,315 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.85 million, down from 250,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Air Prods And Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.57. About 967,368 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 712,977 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,763 shares to 80,313 shares, valued at $86.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 77,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0.72% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 281,086 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Com invested in 0.11% or 2,662 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 31,016 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 10,200 shares. California-based Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 339,788 were accumulated by Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,800 shares. Miles Capital Inc has 0.55% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,959 shares. 42,453 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 26,903 shares. White Pine Cap reported 1,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 1,801 shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 721,314 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litespeed Management owns 125,000 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Hsbc Pcl has 5,406 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inc accumulated 0.02% or 8,383 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 410,785 shares or 5.54% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 304,944 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 16,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Central Bancorp Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 222 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 888,874 shares. 106,000 were reported by Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).