As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Springowl Associates Trimmed Stake by $2.17 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Its Position by $320,000

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 757,064 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 273,298 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 475,754 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 19,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 703,550 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 196,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 112,549 shares. Principal Financial holds 0% or 97,318 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 231,400 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Llc invested in 1.43% or 79,049 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Raymond James Assoc reported 4,027 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 54,517 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 412,241 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 1,703 shares stake.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s: Valuing A Slice After Dad Burned The PZZA – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.