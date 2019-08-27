As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Value Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Position by $4.28 Million; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 42.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 105,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 141,248 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 246,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.54% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 3.45 million shares traded or 307.82% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated owns 39,035 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 692,020 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Viking Investors Limited Partnership has 3.21 million shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.7% stake. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sit Inv Associate invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 574,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 218,165 are held by Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks. Edgewood Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 453 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca reported 2.99M shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,444 shares to 20,455 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 252,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 146,602 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.16 million shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Maverick accumulated 390,980 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 11,969 shares. 13D Mgmt Lc has 298,348 shares. Texas Yale reported 8,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp reported 0.04% stake. Symons Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. 4,390 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Llc. Fil Limited owns 1.27 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 23 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 34,252 shares. 892,131 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Papa John’s Shares Rise Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dow Futures Climb with Johnson & Johnson Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s Continues To Disappoint The Public – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.